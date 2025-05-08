Tiny kitten rescued from under hood of vehicle in Bucks County

article

The Brief A kitten was found hidden under a vehicle's hood Thursday morning. She was safely pulled out by an animal control officer.



It appears a curious kitten got herself into a little bit of trouble!

What we know:

Police say Sen. Frank Farry heard an animal crying while he was driving in Middletown Township Thursday morning.

He pulled over to discover a "stowaway" hidden under the hood of a vehicle.

Animal control was quickly called to the scene, where an officer was able to coax the kitten and pull her out completely uninjured!

What's next:

The kitten is currently being cared for at the Women's Shelter in Bensalem.

If she looks familiar, give them a call!