Tiny kitten rescued from under hood of vehicle in Bucks County
article
MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - It appears a curious kitten got herself into a little bit of trouble!
What we know:
Police say Sen. Frank Farry heard an animal crying while he was driving in Middletown Township Thursday morning.
He pulled over to discover a "stowaway" hidden under the hood of a vehicle.
Animal control was quickly called to the scene, where an officer was able to coax the kitten and pull her out completely uninjured!
What's next:
The kitten is currently being cared for at the Women's Shelter in Bensalem.
If she looks familiar, give them a call!
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Middletown Township police.