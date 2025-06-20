Juneteenth Festival and Parade: Road closures and SEPTA detours

The Brief The City of Philadelphia will be having a Juneteenth Festival and Parade. All modes of transportation will be impacted throughout the city. Traffic changes begin Sunday morning.



The Juneteenth Festival and Parade, hosted by the Pennsylvania Juneteenth Initiative, is back for another year.

The event begins on Sunday at 10 a.m. and will cause traffic changes throughout the city.

What we know:

The parade commemorates the end of slavery in the United States on June 19th, 1865.

To celebrate, the festival and parade will feature live music, food vendors, youth activities, and more.

The festival begins at 10 a.m. and the parade will begin at 12:30 p.m.

The city will provide emergency services as well as traffic control.

Road Closures

The following roads are posted as "Temporary No Parking Zones". Your vehicle may be relocated by local authorities if it is parked on these streets:

6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pine Street between 53rd Street and 51st Street

Larchwood Street between 53rd Street and 51st Street

52nd Street between Pine Street and Cedar Avenue

51st Street between Larchwood Street and Pine Street

Osage Avenue between 53rd Street and 52nd Street

Addison Avenue between 53rd Street and 52nd Street

7 a.m. to ?

S. Concourse Drive between 52nd Street and W. Memorial Hall Drive

West Memorial Hall between Avenue of the Republic and S. Concourse Drive

11 a.m. to Conclusion of Parade

Parkside Avenue between 53rd Street and Belmont Avenue

12 p.m. to Conclusion of Parade

52nd Street between Parkside Avenue and Cedar Avenue

Public Transportation

SEPTA bus routes 40 and 52 will be detoured from their normal routes. For more information, visit septa.org.