Toddler, 2 teens injured in triple shooting in North Philadelphia: police

A two-year-old boy and two teens are suffering from gunshot wounds after police say a triple shooting occurred in North Philly Thursday night.

The shooting happened at around 8:41 p.m. on the 1300 block of North 11th Street.

Police say a two-year-old boy was shot twice in the left leg and a 15-year-old girl was shot once in the right leg.

The two-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were transported to Temple University Hospital by police where they were placed in stable condition. They are expected to be transported to St. Christopher Hospital via private ambulance.

Minutes later, police say a 17-year-old boy arrived at Jefferson Center City Hospital via private vehicle, suffering from two gunshot wounds - one in his right ankle and one in his left ankle.

The 17-year-old boy has been placed in stable condition.

At least 30 bullets were found at the scene spanning two blocks from the 1300 to 1400 block of North 11th Street, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

While reviewing home security cameras, investigators say one video shows someone getting out of the passenger side of a white SUV with tinted windows and start shooting. The SUV then flees north on 11th Street.

Police are looking for the vehicle and suspected shooter(s).

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

