Tony Stark's cabin from 'Avengers: Endgame' can be rented on Airbnb

If you’re looking for a summer getaway, look no further, because Tony Stark’s cabin from “Avengers: Endgame” is available on Airbnb.

The lakeside three-bedroom home is about 30 minutes outside of Atlanta in Fairburn, Georgia, on an 8,000-acre farm owned by Bouckaert Farm and Chattahoochee Hills Eventing, according to the host. It has three bathrooms and four beds to accommodate a maximum of six people.

The Airbnb host mentioned the cabin is featured in the mega-hit Marvel movie.

“Avengers Endgame fans… Would you like to stay in Tony Stark’s cabin? This is the iconic cabin in the movie!” the posting said.

While the inside may not look as futuristic as Tony’s was in the movie, the home appears cozy and has a fireplace in the living room.

People on Reddit also pointed out that this cabin was featured in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” which came out on May 31.

