Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Will the forecast allow us to see the eclipse?

The Brief Skies in southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware will be cloudy Thursday night. While the Philly area won't be able to see the eclipse, western Pa. and central N.Y. will be able to watch the red moon disappear. A full moon is illuminated red during a lunar eclipse because of the way the Earth blocks the sun that normally illuminates the moon white.



A total solar lunar eclipse is set to take place in the night sky Thursday, stretching into Friday morning. The astronomical phenomenon will be visible in North and South America, along with parts of Europe and Africa.

The last total lunar eclipse was visible more than two years ago.

Lunar forecast:

Cloudy skies will hide the lunar eclipse in southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware Thursday night.

The clouds even get thicker as we approach the lunar eclipse. That's the time when the Earth slides between the moon and sun.

Dig deeper:

The rest of the night, if we were able to see the moon, it would appear red.

As the Earth slides in front of the sun, the Earth's air comes between the sun and moon.

When sunlight travels through a lot of air, it leads to red colors, very much in the same way we see red colors during a sunrise or sunset.

So, as the air around the Earth moves toward and away from the sun, you see a red color illuminating the moon.

What's next:

While the skies are too cloudy for this total lunar eclipse, there will be a partial lunar eclipse for the Philly area to see in August 2026. Hopefully, skies will be clear.