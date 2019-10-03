Towamencin Township police investigate attempted child luring
TOWAMENICAN TWP., Pa. - Towamencin Township police are investigating an attempted child luring.
The alleged incident happened at a home in the area of Troxel Road and Valley Forge Road around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 2.
According to police, a man exited a dark green pickup truck and approached a 5-year-old girl. Police say he "made funny faces" and began to talk to the girl.
A neighbor intervened and the man quickly left.
The man is believed to be in his 40s, around 5-foot-10, with a beard and average build.
If you have any information, please contact Towamencin Township police at (215) 368-7606.