Towamencin Township police investigate attempted child luring

article

Towamencin Township police are investigating an attempted child luring.

The alleged incident happened at a home in the area of Troxel Road and Valley Forge Road around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 2.

According to police, a man exited a dark green pickup truck and approached a 5-year-old girl. Police say he "made funny faces" and began to talk to the girl.

A neighbor intervened and the man quickly left.

The man is believed to be in his 40s, around 5-foot-10, with a beard and average build.

If you have any information, please contact Towamencin Township police at (215) 368-7606.