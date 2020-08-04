Towamencin Twp. police searching for missing, endangered 5-year-old girl

article

Police in Towamencin Township are searching for a missing, endangered, nonverbal, autistic five-year-old girl.

Authorities say they are searching for five-year-old Eliza Talal. She is described as 3’6” and weighing 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a white short-sleeved t-shirt. She doesn’t have shoes on.

Eliza was last seen August 4 about noon on Spring Valley Road in Lansdale.

According to officials, Eliza is autistic and nonverbal.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Eliza is asked to called Towamencin Township Police at 215-368-7606 or by dialing 911.

