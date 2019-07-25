Expand / Collapse search

Townsends Inlet Bridge reopens with no tolls until Monday

Published 
Updated just in
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

NEW JERSEY - The Townsends Inlet Bridge, which connects Avalon and Sea Isle City in New Jersey, reopened Thursday after a lengthy construction project. The bridge allows drivers to get from shore-to-shore in three minutes. 

The bridge was scheduled to reopen by Memorial Day but delays pushed the date back. Crews replaced several spans on the 80-year-old bridge, along with new piling and railing.

There will be no tolls collected to cross the bridge throughout the weekend.  Toll collection will resume on Monday. 