Townsends Inlet Bridge reopens with no tolls until Monday

The Townsends Inlet Bridge, which connects Avalon and Sea Isle City in New Jersey, reopened Thursday after a lengthy construction project. The bridge allows drivers to get from shore-to-shore in three minutes.

The bridge was scheduled to reopen by Memorial Day but delays pushed the date back. Crews replaced several spans on the 80-year-old bridge, along with new piling and railing.

There will be no tolls collected to cross the bridge throughout the weekend. Toll collection will resume on Monday.