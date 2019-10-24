Tractor trailer crash in Delaware closes stretch of northbound Route 1

article

Authorities in Delaware are working to clear a crash involving two tractor trailers that closed a stretch of northbound Route 1.

Police say the accident happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. near the area of Union Church Road in Townsend.

The crash closed all northbound lanes of Route 1 at the south Smyrna exit. According to police, one driver sustained non-life threatening injures.

Delaware DOT crews are reportedly working to repair a damaged guardrail. There is no estimated time for reopening, officials say.