SEPTA faces federal inquiry over storage of decommissioned electric buses

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has launched an inquiry into how SEPTA stores its decommissioned electric buses. This comes after a fire damaged many buses stored at a SEPTA depot.



As SEPTA awaits potential funding, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has launched an inquiry into how the agency stores its decommissioned electric buses.

What we know:

This investigation follows a fire in June at a SEPTA storage yard which damaged dozens of buses and was reportedly started by a lithium-ion battery.

The FTA is seeking detailed information on SEPTA's handling protocols for the buses and any safety procedures in place to prevent future incidents.

What they're saying:

SEPTA has been proactive in addressing the issue.

"We've been taking steps since then, since that fire to remove those vehicles from the property. We've made it as safe as we can make it presently. We are working with an organization now to remove the batteries and get them off-site," SEPTA said in a statement Wednesday.

What's next:

SEPTA is required to respond to the FTA's inquiry by August 20th.

The agency's cooperation and transparency will be crucial in ensuring compliance with federal safety standards and securing future funding.

As SEPTA works to address the FTA's concerns, the focus remains on preventing similar occurrences and maintaining public trust in the transit system.