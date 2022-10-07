Tractor-trailer crashes into Ridley Twp. building after hitting 2 vehicles; 2 injuries reported

A tractor-trailer hauling construction equipment crashed into a Delaware County building causing major structural damage and injuring two people.

The accident happened Friday afternoon, just after 1:30, near the intersection of MacDade Boulevard & Morris Avenue, in Woodlyn.

A tractor-trailer crashes into a Ridley Township building after hitting two SUVs.

The truck, pulling a crane, reportedly crashed into a black SUV and then a white SUV before smashing into the building, sending debris out of the other side of the building, according to Ridley Township Police Detective Shawn McGee.

The building, reportedly a dentist office, was said to be unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Detective McGee said a portion of the building is no longer safe and will most likely have to be demolished.

Two people – a 2 or 3-year-old child and the driver of the white SUV - were taken to an area hospital, though there were no details regarding their conditions.

The accident is under investigation.