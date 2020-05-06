Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-76 in both directions

article

A vehicle fire shuts down the Schuylkill Expressway early Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia.

According to officials, a car ran into a tractor-trailer eastbound on I-76 Wednesday about 2:30 a.m.

The tractor-trailer burst into flames. Authorities say a portion of the tractor-trailer fell to the street below, landing on Sweetbriar Lane.

Firefighters worked diligently at both locations to douse the flames.

Details were not given regarding the drivers of the vehicles or any passengers.

