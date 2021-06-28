Tractor trailer fire shuts down Route 76 eastbound

The eastbound lanes of Route 76 have been shut down due to a tractor trailer fire.

All lanes are closed between Conshocken and Belmont Avenue as crews work to clear up the scene.

The truck was filled with deli meats and other related products. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

It has had a major impact on the commute and FOX 29 recommends taking alternative routes to get to your destination.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter