Freight train, cement truck crash at railroad crossing in Bucks County

Emergency crews are on the scene of an early morning crash involving a CSX freight train and a cement truck.

The crash happened at the Big Oak train crossing near Township Line Road in Yardley around 5:30 a.m.

SkyFOX was live over the scene where the front of the train collided with the truck as crews began clean-up, which officials say could last into the early evening hours.

A fire erupted due to the crash, but fire crews say they have starting to get it under control.

Diesel fuel and drywall dust could be seen along the tracks, but officials say it is not a hazmat situation, and there is no threat to the public.

There also does not appear to be any injuries at this time, according to police.

SEPTA's West Trenton Regional Rail Line was suspended, but has since resumed with delays. Parts of Big Oak and Township Line roads are also currently closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.