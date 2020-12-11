'Tragic accident': Bicyclist killed after striking side of pickup truck, police say

article

A man has died after Philadelphia police say was involved in a collision with a pickup truck as he rode his bike in the city's Lawndale neighborhood.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. Friday morning at Longshore and Oxford Avenues.

Police say the victim, a 36-year-old man, was riding a mountain bike when he struck the side of the pickup truck.

According to investigators, the bicycle appears to have been the striking vehicle. They're calling the incident a 'tragic accident.'

The 60-year-old driver, a newspaper delivery driver, stayed at the scene and police say he was not under the influence.

