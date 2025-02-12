The Brief Philadelphia expects Friday's parade crowd to top 1.4M people who swarmed the city to celebrate Super Bowl LII. SEPTA is offering free rides on the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines on Friday. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and is expected to end sometime after 3 p.m.



Philadelphia is preparing to welcome over a million Eagles fans to the city on Friday for the team's second Super Bowl parade in less than a decade.

What we know:

Whether you're going to travel to the city by car or public transportation, officials are urging fans to have a plan in place to navigate the massive crowds, and to get there early!

SEPTA

Officials say the best options for getting to-and-from the parade are the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines, which will run every 6 to 8 minutes from 5 a.m. Friday, until 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Free rides will be available on both lines with the costs covered by Philly native Kevin Hart's tequila line, Gran Coramino.

Several stations, including City Hall, will also be closed in an effort to move crowds safely. Check the SEPTA website for a full list.

SEPTA's Regional Rail lines will run on a limited, modified service on Friday, from 4:30 a.m. until 10:50 p.m.

Regional riders can use key cards or passes, or purchase a Special One-Day Pass for the parade. However, the $10 passes must be purchased in person at the Regional Rail Sales Office on Wednesday or Thursday. No passes will be available on Friday.

SEPTA Interim General Manager, Scott Sauer, emphasized, when talking about the special passes, "You will not be able to purchase a fare instrument on parade day or at any of our Regional Rail stations. Also, you’ll not be able to purchase on board the train."

Parking will be limited at regional rail lots, and payment will be enforced.

PATCO

PATCO trains will arrive and depart every five minutes on Friday to shuttle car loads of Eagles fans from New Jersey to Center City.

Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry Avenue and City Hall will be the only stations open to pick up riders on the New Jersey side.

Trains will provide direct service to 9th/10th and Locust.

As the parade winds down, PATCO will only be running eastbound from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Find more information here.

Driving into Philadelphia

While officials are urging fans to take advantage of public transportation to limit traffic, public and city-owned lots and garages in Philadelphia will be open.

"Folks should really expect that travel will become exponentially more difficult to prepare and clear the parade route by about 7 a.m. at the latest," Mirles said.

Street parking will also be free for those driving into the city.

Several road closures were announced by the city ahead of Friday's festivities.

Timeline:

Parade route and timing

Officials say fans should plan to arrive early and stay late to beat crowds that are expected to top over 1M people.

The parade will start at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue near the South Philly sports complex around 11 a.m.

A caravan of open air buses carrying players and coaches will crawl up Broad Street and around City Hall to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The parade will go up the Parkway, around Eakins Oval and to stop at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Players and coachers – joined by "special guests" – are expected to deliver speeches and remarks to the massive crowd around 2 p.m.