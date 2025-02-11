Eagles Super Bowl parade: City announces road closures, restrictions for Friday parade

The Brief The Philadelphia Eagles and the city are celebrating the Super Bowl LIX win by throwing a parade for the fans and the team, in a time to gather and appreciate a great season. The celebration of the Eagles victory and the parade will be held Friday, February 14th, starting at 11 a.m.



Now that the Philadelphia Eagles have won Super Bowl LIX, it is time to celebrate.

The City of Philadelphia and the Birds have announced that a celebratory parade will be held Friday, in an opportunity to bring fans and the team together and celebrate a great season.

What we know:

Philadelphia city officials held a press conference to announce details of the parade for fans and the Eagles to celebrate a great win in Super Bowl LIX and a phenomenal season.

"As we celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles' incredible journey to the Super Bowl, let's remember the resilience that defines our city and team," said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. "While City offices and buildings will be closed to allow everyone to join the festivities, our focus will remain on keeping all Philadelphians safe. We are One Philly, a United City. GO Birds!"

What's next:

The city has announced road closures in advance of Friday’s parade, to make it easier and safer for those who wish to attend to have a fun time and for drivers to be aware of alternate routes, in case they have destinations within the city.

The parade route will begin at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue at 11 a.m. and continue north to Broad Street and South Penn Square, west on S. Penn Square to 15th Street, north on 15th Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard, westbound on John F. Kennedy Blvd. to 16th Street, northbound on 16th Street to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, west on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Eakins Oval and ending at Philadelphia Museum of Art apron.

Dig deeper:

In advance of the parade, the city will close specific streets around the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, including Tuesday the 11th and Wednesday the 12th:

The inner lanes (inbound and outbound) of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from Eakins Oval to 20th Street will be closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11 and Wednesday, February 12. This closure will not be in effect during the morning and evening rush hours. Cross streets will remain open to traffic throughout.

And, on Thursday the 13th:

The inner lanes (inbound and outbound) of Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Eakins Oval to 20th Street, top of the Oval, and inbound Kelly Drive will be closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 13. This closure will not be in effect during AM and PM rush hours, and cross streets will remain open to traffic throughout.

Road closure schedule:

7 p.m. until approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, February 14:

Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval to Fountain Green

Sedgley Drive from W. Girard Avenue to Kelly Drive

Lemon Hill Drive

Poplar Drive from W. Girard Avenue to Sedgley Drive

Poplar Street from 30th Street to Poplar Drive

Friday, February 14

The following streets will be closed according to the schedules listed below:



5 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m.:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 20th Street (including Logan Circle)

17th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street

18th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street

19th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street

Race Street between 20th Street and Logan Circle

20th Street between Race Street and Callowhill Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and Eakins Oval (all lanes)

21st Street between Spring Garden Street and Winter Street

Local access to Pennsylvania Avenue only (all traffic must turn left)

22nd Street between Spring Garden Street and Race Street

Local access to Park Towne Place only (residents)

23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Local access only as conditions allow

24th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Park Towne Place

Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street

Local access to Park Towne Place only (residents)

Pennsylvania Avenue/Callowhill Street between 20th Street and 21st Street

Local access to Barnes Foundation driveway (westbound) only

Eastbound open from 21st Street

Spring Garden Street between 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Local access only as conditions allow

Spring Garden Tunnel

Waterworks Drive

I-676 westbound 22nd Street off-ramp

2000 Winter Street

Kelly Drive between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Strawberry Mansion Drive

Martin Luther King Drive between Eakins Oval and Montgomery Drive

Spring Garden Street Bridge at 31st Street

Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive

25th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly Drive

The following streets will be designated "local access only" west of 22nd Street:

Wallace Street

Mt. Vernon Street

Green Street

Judson Street

Brandywine Street

7:30 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m.:

South Broad Street between Pattison Avenue and S. Penn Square

S. Penn Square between Broad Street and 15th Street

15th Street between Chestnut Street and Vine Street

16th Street between Chestnut Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

1500-1600 Market Street

1500-1600 JFK Blvd.

All cross streets on Broad Street from Pattison Avenue to S. Penn Square, from 13th Street to 15th Street

Pattison Avenue between 7th Street and 20th Street

10:30 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m.:

I-95 northbound and southbound Broad Street off-ramp

I-76 eastbound and westbound Broad Street off-ramp (Sports Complex)

12 p.m. until approximately 9 p.m.:

JFK Blvd. between 20th Street and 29th Street/Schuylkill Avenue

29th Street/Schuylkill Avenue between Market Street and JFK Blvd.

30th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

I-76 westbound 30th Street off-ramp

I-76 eastbound 30th Street off-ramp

I-76 westbound Schuylkill Avenue on-ramp

Filbert Street between 10th Street and 12th Street

10th Street between Filbert Street and Race Street

11th Street between Filbert Street and Race Street

12th Street between Filbert Street and Race Street

Additional restrictions:

Temporary no parking restrictions along the parade route and on adjacent streets will commence at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 13. The full extent of these restrictions will be in place until approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, February 14. A complete list of impacted streets can be found below:

South Broad Street from S. Penn Square to Pattison Avenue (both sides of the street including the center median)

All cross streets on Broad Street from Pattison Avenue to Chestnut Street from 13th Street to 15th Street (both sides of the street)

S. Penn Square from Broad Street to 15th Street (both sides of the street)

15th Street from Chestnut Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

1500 Arch Street (both sides of the street)

1400-1600 JFK Blvd. (both sides of the street)

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Streets (both sides of the street)

Kelly Drive along Boathouse Row

Sedgley Drive between Kelly Drive and Poplar Drive

Waterworks Drive

1500-1600 Market Street (both sides of the street)

1600 Cherry Street (both sides of the street)

Pennsylvania Avenue from 22nd Street to 24th Street (south side of the street)

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes; both sides)

22nd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street (both sides of the street)

21st Street between Pennsylvania Avenue & Race Street (both sides of the street)

20th Street from Race Street to Callowhill Street (both sides of the street)

19th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

18th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

17th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

16th Street from Market Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway (both sides of the street)

1500-1600 Market Street (both sides of the street)

1600 Cherry Street (both sides of the street)

Park Towne Place between 22nd & 24th Streets (north side of the street)

2000-2200 Spring Garden Street (both sides of the street)

2000 Winter Street

Big picture view:

All city offices, all courts and Philadelphia court offices and public and parochial schools will be closed Friday.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

All visitors are encouraged to take public transit when coming into Philadelphia. SEPTA is operating a special Eagles Parade schedule with details available online at SEPTA.org.

SEPTA Customer Service can be reached at 215-580-7800 and directly on X @septa_social. For more information on SEPTA and NJ Transit routes and schedules during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade, visit SEPTA.org or call 215-580-7800, and njtransit.org or call 973-275-5555.

After the parade:

Saturday, February 15

The inner lanes (inbound and outbound) of Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Eakins Oval to 20th Street will be closed from 6 p.m. on Friday, February 14 into the overnight hours. Cross streets will remain open to traffic throughout, and all roads will be open prior to noon on Saturday, February 15.

Philly information:

