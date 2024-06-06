Travis and Jason Kelce confess they don’t always wash their feet, except for these times

article

Jason and Travis Kelce may have made some clean plays on the field, but they both have revealed they lack urgency to clean a part of their body, their feet!

Over the weekend, a troll on X tweeted "Jason Kelce looks like he doesn’t wash his legs or feet." to which Jason responded.

"What kind of weirdo washes their feet….,"the retired Eagles star replied.

Apparently, there may have been some truth to Jason’s clapback because he then doubled down after fans were calling him out for the comment.

"All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair all the time, is somehow better or healthier. Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin." read the tweet.

Travis Kelce, who is dating 14-Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift, joined in on the viral topic during Wednesday’s episode of their ‘New Heights’ podcast.

Jason told Travis, "Who the f*** washes your legs or…what kind of psychopath washes your feet?"

He then teased that Travis doesn’t wash his feet either and well, the Chiefs star didn’t disagree.

"I'm not washing my feet every time," Travis said. "But after like a football practice where my feet have just been like [squishing], yes, I wash my feet."

The two went on about the conversation and Jason said he’ll only wash them if there’s ‘visible dirt.’

Jason revealed the only time he even touches his feet is if he’s clipping his toenails.

"I'm not touching my feet unless I'm clipping my toenails. That's the only time I touch my feet."

Coincidentally, Jason’s wife and Delco favorite, Kylie Kelce, has a partnership with Dove.

A day before their podcast was released, she posted her latest ad to promote the company’s new Dove Serum Body Washes and Whole Body Deo Anti-friction Stick.

An important question remains, how does Taylor Swift feel about her beau not always washing his feet?