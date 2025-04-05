Philly Spring Cleaning: Hundreds volunteer for city-wide cleaning while tires removed from Tacony Park

The Brief Saturday was the 18th annual Philly Spring Cleaning event. It’s a yearly opportunity to join with other residents to spruce up so many areas all around the city. One specific location in Philly really needed more help than most.



Every year hundreds of volunteers turn out to help make Philadelphia a cleaner place to live, and people are on a mission to really make a difference.

Spring cleaning:

"Let me hear you all say, ‘One Philly! A united city!’" Mayor Cherelle Parker called out her theme as residents responded in kind.

With the marching orders from the mayor, volunteers fanned out all over the city with one goal – making Philadelphia just a little cleaner and greener.

Mayor Parker said, "I said this is what happens when One Philly comes together. We can do what people never imagined that we can do!"

"Every little bit helps and I think it’s important that if you live in the neighborhood to help keep it up and help make it presentable for everyone that comes around," volunteer Pastor John Frisby stated. "It shows continuity where we all work together in one accord."

Tacony Park tires:

But, the biggest eyesore tackled Saturday? Tacony Park where thousands of tires illegally dumped needed to be cleaned up and shipped out.

Northeast Philadelphia resident Abrielle Lawyer exclaimed, "It’s shocking! I cannot believe someone would do that. It’s a shock."

Mother and daughter volunteer duo Abrielle and Noelle Lawyer say they could not believe the news reports of the massive piles of tires in the park and felt compelled to show up.

Abrielle continued, "It shows that there is a level of community that so many people want to come together and make an effort, but I also think it shows that people in this area care. They care about where they live and they want to keep this park a clean, nice safe space."

Noelle commented, "It really lifts my heart, yeah. It’s nice to see people coming together."

Coming together:

Coming together, getting rid of one tire at a time. As city officials say, all part of the larger effort to bring hope and dignity to so many neighborhoods all over Philadelphia.