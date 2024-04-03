Tree falls on vehicle, killing elderly woman inside in Collegeville: officials

article

An elderly woman has died in Collegeville after a tree fell directly on top of a vehicle she was in.

Crews were sent out to the intersection of East Main Street and 9th Avenue Wednesday afternoon, around 2:15, for a vehicle rescue, officials said.

When they arrived, they found the car sitting at a light at the intersection with a large tree on top of it.

Other fire crews were quickly called in to help remove the tree and extricate the woman from the vehicle.

The crews were eventually able to remove the woman from the car. Officials said the incident resulted in her death.

Collegeville Borough Police Department was handling the investigation.