Trenton Board of Education office evacuated due to bomb threat
TRENTON - The Trenton Board of Education's central office was evacuated Thursday morning after officials say it received a bomb threat.
Officials shared the news in a post on X that asked office employees to "stay away from the building until further notice."
The post instructed central office employees to report to a nearby school while police investigate the threat.
Authorities have not said how the threat was received.
The Trenton Police Department is currently leading the investigation.