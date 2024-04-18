Expand / Collapse search

Trenton Board of Education office evacuated due to bomb threat

Published  April 18, 2024 8:18am EDT
Trenton
FOX 29 Philadelphia

TRENTON - The Trenton Board of Education's central office was evacuated Thursday morning after officials say it received a bomb threat. 

Officials shared the news in a post on X that asked office employees to "stay away from the building until further notice."

The post instructed central office employees to report to a nearby school while police investigate the threat.

Authorities have not said how the threat was received. 

The Trenton Police Department is currently leading the investigation.