Trenton churches reopen for private prayer, mitigation guidelines required

Churches in New Jersey's capital will reopen on Wednesday for private prayer with parishioners asked to follow public health guidelines to help thwart the spread of coronavirus.

The Diocese of Trenton says churchgoers must wear a mask and maintain social distance while inside the building.

Churches in New Jersey have been closed since early April, when Gov. Phil Murphy banned large gatherings as part of the state's stay-at-home order.

The decision to partially reopen Trenton-area churches comes less than a week after Murphy announced the "Governor's Restart and Recovery Advisory Council." The group consists of faith, community and industry leaders working collaboratively with Restart and Recovery Commission to safely reopen New Jersey.

For Catholics, May 13 is the celebration of the Feast of Fatima.

