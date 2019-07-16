Trenton Engine 8 firehouse in need of repairs, unsafe to occupy 

A century-old firehouse in Trenton is no longer operating. The city says it's no longer safe due to structural concerns.

According to neighbors, they suddenly moved everything out over the weekend. The equipment and its 14 servicemen relocated to Engine 9, which is about a mile away.

The mayor's office says city inspectors found the building is in desperate need of repairs and not safe at this time to occupy. According to the mayor's office, they don't expect any interruption in service and they won't be losing any firefighters.

Trenton historians tell FOX 29 it was one of the first to get a motorized engine around 1919.

Officials are waiting for a full report on what exactly needs to be repaired.