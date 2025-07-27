Teen killed, 2 injured after car crashes into tree in Bucks County: police
FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. - A fatal crash is under investigation in Bucks County.
What we know:
On Sunday, July 27, at around 3:43 p.m., Bristol Township police responded to the report of a crash involving a vehicle striking a tree on Wistar Road, across from Armstrong Middle School.
According to the preliminary investigation, police say that a white, 2002 Ford Mustang, was traveling east on Wistar Road at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.
Medics transported the driver of the Mustang, a 17-year-old male from Levittown, to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he is in stable condition.
Police say there were two passengers.
They say the front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old male, was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center and was in stable condition.
Police say the rear seat passenger, an 18-year-old female, was also transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.
This investigation is ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone who has information about this crash is asked to contact Officer Kenneth Margerum #146, of the Bristol Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit, at (267) 812-2991 or contact the non-emergency police phone number at 215-785-4040.
The Source: The information in this story is from Bristol Township police.