Teen killed, 2 injured after car crashes into tree in Bucks County: police

By
Published  July 27, 2025 10:25pm EDT
Teen girl killed, 2 teen boys injured in crash

A teen girl has died and two other teens were injured after police say a crash occurred in Bucks County Sunday.

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old girl died after police say a Mustang crashed into a tree near Armstrong Middle School Sunday afternoon.
    • Two other passengers, both teen boys, were taken to the hospital where they are in stable condition.
    • Anyone who has information about this crash should call the non-emergency police phone number at 215-785-4040.

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. - A fatal crash is under investigation in Bucks County.

What we know:

On Sunday, July 27, at around 3:43 p.m., Bristol Township police responded to the report of a crash involving a vehicle striking a tree on Wistar Road, across from Armstrong Middle School.

According to the preliminary investigation, police say that a white, 2002 Ford Mustang, was traveling east on Wistar Road at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. 

Medics transported the driver of the Mustang, a 17-year-old male from Levittown, to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he is in stable condition. 

Police say there were two passengers. 

They say the front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old male, was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center and was in stable condition.  

Police say the rear seat passenger, an 18-year-old female, was also transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.  

What you can do:

Anyone who has information about this crash is asked to contact Officer Kenneth Margerum #146, of the Bristol Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit, at (267) 812-2991 or contact the non-emergency police phone number at 215-785-4040.

The Source: The information in this story is from Bristol Township police.

