Teen killed, 2 injured after car crashes into tree in Bucks County: police

The Brief An 18-year-old girl died after police say a Mustang crashed into a tree near Armstrong Middle School Sunday afternoon. Two other passengers, both teen boys, were taken to the hospital where they are in stable condition. Anyone who has information about this crash should call the non-emergency police phone number at 215-785-4040.



A fatal crash is under investigation in Bucks County.

What we know:

On Sunday, July 27, at around 3:43 p.m., Bristol Township police responded to the report of a crash involving a vehicle striking a tree on Wistar Road, across from Armstrong Middle School.

According to the preliminary investigation, police say that a white, 2002 Ford Mustang, was traveling east on Wistar Road at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.

Medics transported the driver of the Mustang, a 17-year-old male from Levittown, to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

Police say there were two passengers.

They say the front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old male, was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center and was in stable condition.

Police say the rear seat passenger, an 18-year-old female, was also transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information about this crash is asked to contact Officer Kenneth Margerum #146, of the Bristol Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit, at (267) 812-2991 or contact the non-emergency police phone number at 215-785-4040.