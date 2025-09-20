Trenton fire leaves one dead, 16 people without home: sources

article

The Brief A fire broke out on N. Olden Ave. in Trenton just before 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 19. The Red Cross provided emergency assistance to 16 people from three families. One person has died as a result of the fire.



A devastating fire on N. Olden Ave. in Trenton has left one person dead and several families in need of assistance, on-scene sources tell FOX 29.

What we know:

Red Cross volunteers were quick to respond, offering support to those affected, according to a post on X by the organization.

"Our volunteers responded to a home fire on N. Olden Ave. in Trenton and assisted 16 people in 3 families with Red Cross emergency assistance for things like temporary lodging, food, clothing & other immediate needs. We will meet with additional families when they are available," said the Red Cross New Jersey.

Emergency assistance efforts underway

The fire erupted just before 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 19. Viewer video footage captured the intense flames engulfing the row houses, while a photo from the Red Cross showed the charred and destroyed building.

Row house fire Trenton NJ. (Photo of scene by CARLOS RAMIREZ NJ NEWS)

Crews on the scene worked diligently to bring the blaze under control, ultimately quelling the fire at 1 a.m.

Despite their efforts, sources confirmed that one person lost their life in the fire.

The community is rallying around those affected as they begin to recover from the incident. Additional families will be met by the Red Cross when they are available.

Support and recovery efforts

Local perspective:

The Red Cross's swift response provided crucial support to the 16 individuals displaced by the fire, offering essentials like temporary lodging, food and clothing.

Community members are encouraged to stay informed about ways they can help those impacted by the fire. Local organizations may offer additional support and resources in the coming days.

Row house fire Trenton NJ. (Photo of scene by Red Cross New Jersey)

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and further details about the deceased individual have not been released.