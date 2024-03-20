Trenton's only Starbucks will remain open threatening to close at the end of March

Trenton's only Starbucks will remain open after the coffee giant threatened to shutter the location following a review of its portfolio.

Governor Phil Murphy is said to be discussing solutions with top Starbucks executives to help keep the store open.

The Starbucks, located at the intersection of Front and Warren streets, opened as a Community Store in 2017 and was set to close at the end of the month.

"It is a great concept," Gusciora said last Thursday. "If you talk to the employees, they love their jobs, they love the opportunity that Starbucks has given them."

Community Stores are part of Starbucks initiative to support economic development in diverse and underserved areas.

Starbucks threatened to close the store after vetting its portfolio of stores "to ensure it's meeting the needs of our customers and the communities we serve."

Mayor Gusciora met with the coffee giant last week in hopes of convincing them to keep the store open.

He believes the "Starbucks effect" has helped the capital's downtown business district, which he says has welcomed new businesses and increased foot traffic.

"We were hoping that Starbucks would hang in there as we do the makeover of our downtown and more businesses come into the block," he said.