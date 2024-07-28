Trip of a lifetime: Kids from West Africa get the full Philly experience

From sports to Philly slang, a Philadelphia non-profit has been showing a group of kids from West Africa everything to know about the city of brotherly love.

Philadelphia is known for its rich history, a longtime tourist attraction, and for the past week, a Philadelphia non-profit has been playing tour guide for a group of kids from West Africa showing them everything the city of brotherly love has to offer.

FOX 29’s Greg Payne could see the excitement that filled the boys from the Ivory Coast in West Africa whose first steps on American soil was in the Philadelphia region.

"Before coming here I made my own research. I tried to find something on internet about Philadelphia and I saw some interesting things, but I didn’t really know there was some really good things right here," said Awlue Christ, Ivory Coast.

From going down the shore in Ocean City to getting to watch a Philadelphia Union game, to shopping in the Fashion District and taking the subway, the group got the full Philly experience.

"Everything is different man, food, house, people, girls, everything," said Christ.

The food was something they couldn’t get enough of as they gushed over the burgers and Philly cheesesteaks, of course.

The opportunity was made possible through the KB Foundation .

FOX 29 has previously showcased the Philadelphia non profit over the last two years.

The KB Foundation has been sending inner city youth from the city of brotherly love to West Africa, but for the first time it’s the Ivory Coast taking on Philly.

The group of kids also just so happen to be some of the best soccer players in the Ivory Coast.

"They are both getting to see that the world is much bigger around them, that there’s different people everywhere. They are starting to connect the dots in terms of how important that is to not be isolated in your own environment, that it’s a big world and we are exposing them to it," said Justin Fishman, KB Foundation.

The Philadelphia Eagles are the next thing they’ll be exposed to as they plan to be at training camp on Monday.