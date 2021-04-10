Triple shooting at after hours club leaves 3 men hospitalized in North Philadelphia

article

A triple shooting at an illegal after hours club has left three men hospitalized in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Ridge Avenue just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

A 21-year-old Black man was shot multiple times in the right leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle. The victim, who is a security guard at the club, is listed in critical but stable condition.

He returned fire during the incident but lost his gun on the scene.

A 33-year-old Black man was also shot once in the left arm and once in each leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The final victim is a 25-year-old Black man who was shot one time in th eleft elbow. He is also listed in stable condition.

A scene was held but no arrests have been made. One weapon was found in one of the vehicles at the hospital.

