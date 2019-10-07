Truck carrying 38,000 lbs of frozen bagels catches fire on Indiana highway

We hope the good people of Indiana like their bagels toasted.

A semi-tractor transporting 38,000 pounds of frozen bagels caught fire on Interstate 65 in Indiana on Sunday night, a tragic situation that left the beloved breakfast food cooked beyond repair, especially given an inadequate amount of cream cheese on hand.

Talk about burning carbs.

Roughly 38,000 pounds of frozen bagels were ruined when this tractor-trailer caught fire in Indiana on Sunday. (Indiana State Police)

A state trooper spotted the truck pulling a box trailer that was "smoking heavily from the rear axle." By the time he turned around to assist the driver — Quiner Louis, 31 — the truck's brakes were on fire and the flames were spreading to the rest of the trailer.

"The driver failed to release the brakes causing them to spark fire," state police explained in a news release on Monday. "The rear tires exploded due to the heat from the brake fire."

Louis was able to detach the tractor from the trailer, police said. Firefighters eventually put out the fire, and the interstate highway was partially closed for hours of bagel cleanup.

