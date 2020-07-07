Trump, Biden win mostly mail-in primaries in NJ, Del.

article

New Jersey’s practically all-mail primary produced results in some of the state’s most closely watched contests despite concerns that Election Day would end in uncertainty.

Though there was little suspense, former Vice President Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary, and Democratic incumbent Sen. Cory Booker was victorious against his challenger.

In perhaps the most closely watched race, Amy Kennedy, the spouse of former Rhode Island Rep. Patrick Kennedy, defeated Brigid Harrison and others in southern New Jersey’s 2nd District Democratic primary. Amy Kennedy won with the backing of Democratic Gov.

Phil Murphy and had aired ads on broadcast TV.

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden won their respective races in Delaware.

