Judge orders extension of early voting option in Bucks County after Trump campaign lawsuit

A Pennsylvania judge on Wednesday sided with Donald Trump's campaign and agreed to extend an in-person voting option in Bucks County where long lines on the final day led to complaints voters were being disenfranchised by an unprepared election office.

Judge Jeffrey Trauger said in a one-page order that Bucks County voters who want to apply for an early mail ballot now have until Friday.

The Trump campaign's lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday morning, comes amid a flurry of litigation and complaints over voting in a battleground state that is expected to play a central role in helping select the next president in 2024's election.

The lawsuit sought a one-day extension, through Wednesday at 5 p.m., for voters to apply in-person for a mail-in ballot. The judge's order permits applications through the close of business on Friday

The Trump campaign lawsuit said people who were in line by Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline to apply in-person for a mail ballot should have been allowed to get a ballot, even after the deadline. However, Bucks County's election office denied voters that right and ordered them to leave, the lawsuit said.

"This is a direct violation of Pennsylvanians’ rights to cast their ballot — and all voters have a right to STAY in line," the Trump campaign said in a statement.

The Republican National Committee and the campaign of Republican Senate nominee David McCormick joined the lawsuit against Bucks County, where Democrats control the government in a closely politically divided county often seen as a political bellwether.

Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration had urged counties to allow every voter who was in line by the 5 p.m. deadline to submit a mail-in ballot application. Responding to criticism and misinformation on social media Tuesday, Bucks County had said every voter in line by 5 p.m. Tuesday would be allowed to apply for a mail ballot.

Bucks County officials did not immediately comment Wednesday.

Pennsylvania does not allow early voting on voting machines in polling places, as some states do.

But Bucks County, like other counties in Pennsylvania, allows voters to apply for a mail-in ballot in-person at the elections office and receive it there, a time-consuming process strained to the limit by Trump's exhortations to his supporters to get out and vote before Tuesday's deadline. Voters can also fill it out and hand it in at the office.

Voters waited up to three hours on Tuesday. Those still in line at 5 p.m. were told to go home, the lawsuit said.

The early voting angst in Bucks County is the latest dustup over voting in Pennsylvania, which has the largest trove of electoral votes of any battleground state and is by far the state most visited by the Democratic and Republican presidential tickets this year. The runup to Election Day in the state has been marked by numerous battles over mail ballots, some landing on the doorstep of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.