Trump campaign takes fight over Penn. election, ballot laws to Supreme Court

2020 Election
US President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the stage with First Lady Melania Trump at the end of a rally to support Republican Senate candidates at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia.

President Trump’s campaign team on Sunday filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to reverse several cases by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to change the state’s mail balloting law before and after the 2020 presidential election.

The president’s campaign alleged in a statement that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court’s changing of the law was a violation of Article II of the U.S. Constitution and Bush v. Gore.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.