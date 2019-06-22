Trump delays ICE raids for 2 weeks after blowback

article

President Trump said Saturday that he would delay his widespread migrant family roundups for two weeks "at the request of Democrats."

The move came after rebukes from city leaders in Chicago, Los Angeles and other immigrant-heavy cities, in addition to congressional Democrats.

Trump said Saturday that he hopes the delay will yield an immigration deal soon.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and other area officials bristled against President Trump's plan to round up "millions" of migrant families who have been ordered out of the country.

Bowser spoke out after President Trump reportedly ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to raid 10 U.S. cities including Baltimore Sunday morning.

Bowser on Friday reiterated the District's status as a sanctuary city that will "stand shoulder to shoulder with our immigrant neighbors."

"The President should understand that not only are these threats cruel and antithetical to our American values, they are actually making our communities less safe by sending more residents into hiding, cut off from resources, support and opportunity," Bowser said in a statement.

Montgomery County Police on Saturday said it would not cooperate with the ICE raids.

DC followed other ICE-targeted cities such as Chicago, whose local police department on Friday blocked ICE access to local databases related to immigration enforcement.

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young tweeted that he was "deeply disturbed" by the president's plans.

President Trump first announced his plan by tweeting that ICE would remove "millions" of undocuments immigrants from the U.S. "as fast as they come in."

Sunday's operation reportedly targeted up to 2,000 migrant families in immigrant-heavy cities including Chicago, Miami and Los Angeles.

President Trump reversed course after doubling down on his immigration stance earlier Saturday.

A spokesperson for Mayor Bowser did not immediately return a message seeking comment.