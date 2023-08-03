Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges in 2020 election arraignment

Inside a Washington, D.C. courtroom Thursday, former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to four federal charges in connection to his claims of election fraud and attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Sources inside the courthouse say that when the magistrate judge entered, she told Trump she would walk him through his rights and the case that is pending against him. He was sworn in and asked preliminary questions to ensure that he had a full understanding of the plea he was entering.

The four charges against the former president include conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights. The most serious of those charges carries a sentence of up to 20 years.

The federal judge assigned to the case who may ultimately oversee a trial is Judge Tanya Chutkhan, an Obama appointee who has proven to be harsh on Jan. 6 defendants.

She's also ruled against Trump in the past when he tried to keep certain records from the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6. When deciding against Trump, Chutkhan wrote that "presidents are not kings and the plaintiff is not president."

"This judge for this federal case regarding Jan. 6 or this case right here runs a pretty tight ship and as a result, she's going to have to decide whether she's going to essentially consent to any of these preliminary motions," attorney A. Scott Bolden told FOX 5.

It’s been a historic day that set the former president squarely between two significant landmarks from his tumultuous years in office: the White House and the Capitol building, where his supporters staged violent riots as Congress attempted to certify the election on Jan. 6.

Law enforcement agencies stepped up security ahead of the unprecedented arraignment and protesters began gathering around the courthouse hours before the president was set to arrive. Waist-high perimeter fencing is up around the Capitol complex and several roads in the area have also been closed to traffic.

Prosecutors say Trump knowingly pushed false election claims as part of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. They also allege that through a months-long campaign, he targeted legislators and elected officials in states where President Joe Biden won with "sham election fraud investigations" and set up slates of fake electors to try to subvert the results.

Based on his recent social media posts and reprisals against the Department of Justice, as well as the Biden administration, many assumed Trump would plead not guilty.

"I AM NOW GOING TO WASHINGTON, D.C., TO BE ARRESTED FOR HAVING CHALLENGED A CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN ELECTION. IT IS A GREAT HONOR, BECAUSE I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" Trump wrote.

U.S. Marshals have said this is not technically an arrest, it is only a summons for his appearance, so he did not have his picture taken for a mugshot. However, he was fingerprinted and had to provide the court with information for processing.

DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith said in his statement Tuesday that he plans to request a speedy trial. So far, the Trump team's strategy has been to delay.