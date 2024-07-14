Trump rally shooting witnesses, Buffalo Twp. firefighter who knew victim killed speak out

article

An American flag soars high above the quiet Butler Farm Show Grounds Sunday night which Is a sharp contrast to the moments Scott Wolfe and Katie Furman recalled as they stood underneath it Saturday evening, several rows behind former President Donald Trump speaking on stage.

"The pop, pop, pop was something you never want to hear again in your life and I’ve heard it again all day today, all night last night." said Scott Wolfe, witnessed gunfire at rally, from Buffalo Township, PA. "It was something that we’ll never ever forget, no, something I hope never happens in anybody’s else’s lifetime and for what, and for what?"

Investigators say around 6:15 p.m. as Trump spoke on stage, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired multiple shots from the roof of a building off farm show grounds property.

A counter sniper team then shot and killed Crooks.

Trump released a statement saying a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear, but is fine.

"He had, immediately knew what was going on. He threw some guy to the ground and screamed to me to get down but I was so confused and then there was a few more shots and I sort of had a panic attack." said Katie Furman, witnessed gunfire at rally, from Buffalo Township, PA. "When you’re in a timeframe when you hear gunshots go off and you don’t know where they’re coming from there’s just no words to describe that feeling, not at all."

Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two people who were injured in the shooting as 57-year-old David Dutch from New Kensington, PA, a Marine according to the Marine Corps League of Pennsylvania, and 74-year-old James Copenhaver, of Moon Township.

50-year-old father, husband, and Buffalo Township firefighter, Corey Comperatore was killed in the shooting, as a hero, according to Governor Josh Shaprio, who called the assassination attempt unacceptable and tragic.

"Corey dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally. Corey was the very best of us," said Gov. Shapiro. "This is a moment where all leaders have a responsibility to speak and act with moral clarity, where all leaders need to take down the temperature and rise above the hateful rhetoric."

The uniform of former Chief Comperatore has been displayed outside of Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company in honor of his memory. Black bunting, a brand new American flag at half mast was purchased by the fire chief overnight.

"He’s the kinda guy that would take the shirt off his back give it to anyone in need, good, good-hearted man just family came first, everyone came before he did." said Craig Cirrincione, Second Lieutenant, Buffalo Twp. Volunteer Fire Company.

Second Lieutenant Cirrincione says Comperatore had life membership status, just hitting his 30-year mark with the volunteer fire company.

"He’s a guy that truly cared about the community and serving people and I think that’s what we need to do, just stop spreading this hate," said Cirrincione.

Investigators have not released the motive for the shooting.

Bomb-making materials were found inside of Crook’s alleged vehicle and inside his Bethel Park home, according to the Associated Press.

He has no reported criminal history.

The Secret Service says local authorities were alerted to a threat ahead of the rally, but couldn’t find the shooter in time.

"For him to be the one that goes it’s unimaginable to me," said Wolfe.

Wolfe and Furman, who both personally knew Comperatore, feel people should unite around his family.

"No matter what you like or what you stand for, a family lost their loved one and we were all traumatized," said Furman.