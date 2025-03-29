Tuskegee Airmen honored by Delaware National Guard in 2nd annual commemoration

The Brief Keeping an important part of history alive, the Delaware Army National Guard hosted the second annual Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day in New Castle County. The expo celebrates the brave men who broke down racial barriers during World War II, while inspiring the next generation of aviators.



The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military pilots in U.S. history, breaking racial barriers and proving their excellence in the skies during World War II.

Legacy commemorated:

"So many of them now are long gone and we are losing more every day but we want to keep that history alive, that legacy they established," says Andre Swygert, the Chapter Secretary for John H Porter First State Tuskegee Airmen Inc.

Part of keeping that legacy and history alive is spreading the word of the Tuskegee Airmen to the youth.

Honoring heroes:

The organization Black Women in Aviation helped put together this commemoration.

"We are honoring the past, embracing this present and we have these young people here, we are going to push forth and inspire the future," says Samantha Mitchell, the Founder and President of Black Women in Aviation.

A large number of kids were present to listen to the guest speakers, enjoy virtual simulations of being a pilot, and going inside a number of military planes.

What they're saying:

Netesha Herbert of Bear, Delaware decided to bring her daughters to the event.

"I thought this would be really cool. I get to learn history about the Tuskegee Airmen and expose my kids to things that they wouldn’t have been exposed to otherwise," says Herbert.

The goal of the event is to make sure the Tuskegee Airmen will forever be recognized for their trailblazing efforts in the U.S. military.

"It’s because we’re having so much history erased, it’s good to hear it firsthand. We don’t know where else and when you’ll be able to read it, where you should be able to read it so, it was really important to me to educate and that’s why we’re here," says Denise Jenkins of New Castle, Delaware, who brought her grandkids.

During the ceremony, decedents of Tuskegee Airmen were recognized with special plaques.