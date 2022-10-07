Twitter rolls out edit button to paid subscribers in US

article

Twitter users are rejoicing following the launch of the edit button feature, which is now available to paid subscribers in the United States.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to FOX Television stations Friday that the edit button rolled out yesterday after the highly-demanded feature launched for subscribers in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

RELATED: Twitter edit button finally being tested

Fans have clamored for the edit button for years to have the chance to fix typos and errors in their posts before sharing them with their followers.

The social media titan wrote in a company blog post that they tested the edit button internally on Sept. 1 before expanding it to paid subscribers that same month. The test was limited to a single country before it was expanded as the company gathered more information and observed how people used the edit feature, according to the blog post.

What is the Twitter edit feature?

Edit Tweet is a feature that allows users to make changes to their posts after publishing them on the platform. The edit button is a way to fix typos, add missed tags, and make additional adjustments to your post in a short time.

Twitter says tweets can be edited a few times in the 30 minutes after a post is published. The edited tweet will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so readers know that the original tweet is adjusted, according to the company’s website.

RELATED: Twitter says it will add an edit button to tweets when ‘everyone wears a mask’

How is the edit button different from the undo tweet feature?

The main difference between undo tweet and an edit tweet is when a user adjusts a tweet. According to Twitter, undoing tweets lets users preview and change tweets before sharing them. Edit tweet allows users to update a tweet after publishing it.

Who can see edited tweets?

Twitter explains on its website that everybody can see the edited label on an updated tweet, and everyone can click on the edited tweet to view any previously published tweets.

Can users report an edited tweet for abusive behavior?

Twitter says users can report abuse in an edited tweet the same way they can with a regular tweet.

Twitter Circle launches

Last month, Twitter announced the launch of Twitter Circle, a new feature that lets users tweet to smaller crowds.

The company said the function gives people the option to choose who can view and engage with their posts. According to Twitter, this makes it convenient for users to have "more intimate" conversations and build closer connections with select followers.

Twitter began testing the feature in May and it’s now available to all users on iOS, Android, and Twitter.com.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.





