Two-month-old baby last seen with woman in Philadelphia found safe, police say

article

Officials from Pennsylvania State Police and the Philadelphia Police Department say a missing two-month-old baby has been found safe after being reported missing.

Authorities asked for the public's help searching for the missing baby and a 26-year-old suspect after they were last seen in the fashion district on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the suspect volunteered to watch the baby but then later could not be reached by the child's mother or family.

Police say a witness told investigators the suspect was observed sleeping in a U-Haul in Philadelphia.

Information about the missing baby was publicly released by law enforcement on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after Philadelphia Police said the child was found safe and reunited with her mother.

No additional details have been made available by police.