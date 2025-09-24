Two New Jersey players split $1,230,474 million lottery jackpot

article

The Brief Two players win $1,230,474 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot. Each winner will take home $615,237. The jackpot is the ninth this year to exceed $1 million.



Two lucky New Jersey Lottery players struck gold last week, each winning a share of the $1,230,474 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.

Winning details and locations

What we know:

The winning numbers were 18, 38, 40, 41 and 42, with an XTRA of 02 and a Bullseye of 38. One winning ticket was sold at ShopRite #606 in Manahawkin, Ocean County, while the other was purchased online via Lotto.com in Monmouth County.

Both retailers will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. In addition to the jackpot winners, 57 players matched four out of five balls and the Bullseye to win $500 each.

The jackpot history

The backstory:

This marks the 49th Jersey Cash 5 jackpot won in 2025 and the ninth to surpass the $1 million mark. The jackpot has now reset to $150,000 for the next drawing.

With each jackpot win, the excitement for the Jersey Cash 5 continues to build among players, with hopes of hitting it big.

The identities of the winners have not been disclosed, leaving many curious about the lucky individuals.