Man and woman killed in Lehigh County possible murder-suicide identified, investigation continues

The Brief The Lehigh County Coroner has identified the two people found dead in a Bethlehem home. Both victims died from gunshot injuries, according to officials. Authorities continue to investigate the deaths as a possible murder-suicide.



The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has released the names of the two people who died after a shooting inside a Bethlehem home late Friday night.

What we know:

The woman was identified as Sarah A. Rice, 39, of Bethlehem. The coroner said Rice was pronounced dead at 11:22 p.m. Friday inside a residence in the 200 block of 10th Avenue. She died from a gunshot injury.

The man was identified as Greg A. Johnson, 42, also of Bethlehem. Johnson was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem, where he was pronounced dead at 11:39 p.m. Friday. The coroner said he also died from a gunshot injury.

Officials said the incident involved both individuals and occurred around 10 p.m. Friday inside the home.

What we don't know:

The manner of death, as far as how the gunshot injuries happened, has not yet been officially determined.

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said autopsies for both victims are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 5. The manner of death and updated causes of death will be released after those examinations are completed.

What's next:

The Bethlehem Police Department, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office are continuing to investigate the case.