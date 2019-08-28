Two suspects taken into custody after wild police chase through Los Angeles

article

Two suspects have been taken into custody following a pursuit in Los Angeles.

The pursuit began shortly before 5 p.m. in the city of Commerce. Officers were called to the area after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

SkyFox caught the suspect vehicle driving up to 70 miles per hour on surface streets as well as driving on the wrong side of the road.

Around 5:15 p.m. the vehicle drove to the Bell Gardens area and both the driver and passenger fled the vehicle on foot.

One of the suspects began climbing onto the roof of a nearby house. One of the suspects then jumped from the roof of the house onto a vehicle and continued running through a backyard.

After being on top of a roof for a few minutes, the suspects waved their hands appearing to surrender. Sheriff’s deputies surrounded the area with guns drawn and quickly got the suspects off the roof.

Around 5:20 p.m. the suspects were taken into custody.

