Two teens, 15 and 19, injured in Kingsessing triple shooting, police say

Philadelphia police say two teenagers were injured during a triple shooting Sunday afternoon in Kingsessing.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5500 block of Malcolm Street just before 3 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police drove a 15-year-old boy to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs, according to authorities. A 29-year-old man also showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

A 19-year-old suffered a graze wound to the knee during the gunfire, but he refused medical treatment, according to police.

All three victims are expected to recover.

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the shooting. Investigators are working to determine a motive.

