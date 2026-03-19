Jeezy announces 2026 Las Vegas residency, Legend of the Snowman, at Planet Hollywood

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The Brief Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins is launching his 2026 Las Vegas residency, Legend of the Snowman, at PH Live at Planet Hollywood. The residency debuts May 1 and features a live orchestra, with tickets on pre-sale March 20 and public sale March 23. Jeezy promises a black tie, symphonic hip-hop experience, building on his record-setting previous Vegas run.



Grammy-nominated artist, author and entrepreneur Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins is bringing his Legend of the Snowman residency to PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, starting May 1, 2026, with a promise to deliver a black tie, orchestra-backed hip-hop experience.

Jeezy’s Vegas residency brings hip-hop and orchestra together

What we know:

Tune in to Good Day Philadelphia Weekend to hear Jeezy dish on his 2026 Las Vegas residency, Legend of the Snowman.

Jeezy spoke with FOX 29's Kamryn Scrivens about the residency he says is "for the culture, it is for the people. It's the energy that we want to put out there. You got to be the energy you want to attract."

The show will be a top-tier, black tie event, featuring the Color of Noize Orchestra, with Derrick Hodge as conductor and Adam Blackstone as musical director.

Jenkins explained that hearing his music reimagined with a full orchestra changes how he sees his legacy.

"When this music was first made, it was made out of scarcity and survival. And hearing it re-imagined, you hear it in abundance...now all of a sudden you got back up. You got 40, 50, 60 people on the stage with instruments backing your vision and your music and what you've written, they're backing it up and making it, they're expanding it, they're adding elements and color to it that you wouldn't normally get just having a microphone."

Jeezy’s previous Vegas run set a Guinness World Record for the largest orchestra ever assembled for a hip-hop concert, and he says this new residency will continue to elevate the genre.

Jenkins said the idea for the residency started after his first orchestra experience in Atlanta, which inspired him to take the concept on tour and eventually to Las Vegas.

"There's never been a hip-hop orchestra tour. So we did that. And then we landed in Vegas for a short residency there. And we actually brought 101 members of the orchestra in the band to celebrate Thug Motivation 101. And that's when we got the Guinness Book of World Records for having the largest orchestra for a hip-hop event."

Jeezy’s approach to legacy and creativity

Jenkins said he wears all his hats—artist, author, entrepreneur—when building something like this residency.

"It's more than just music to me, it is my life, it is my legacy. You know, I want to be that guy, if I'm at the park with my kids, I don't want to be like, that's that guy that used to be cool, you know what I'm saying? I want my music and my legacy to last forever."

He also spoke about personal growth, saying, "I had to unlearn a lot of my, you know, habits. You know, like I said, again, just when you're growing up, and you're living out of scarcity, you tend to live a little differently...just to get myself to a space to know that I'm going to be good, regardless. And that affected what my decisions were like and that effected what my discipline was like, meaning that I can not win now and no later is gonna be great and I'm cool with that."

Jenkins described the residency in three words: "It's really amazing."

The residency will feature 10 dates through June, with an expanded set list and new surprises for fans.

Tickets and what’s next for fans

What you can do:

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Tickets for Legend of the Snowman go on pre-sale March 20 with the code SNOWMAN, and general public sales start March 23.

Tickets for Legend of the Snowman go on pre-sale March 20 with the code SNOWMAN, and general public sales start March 23.

The residency kicks off May 1 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Grab your tickets at www.legendofthesnowman.com

What we don't know:

Details about additional guest performers, the full set list, and any special collaborations during the residency have not been announced.