Berlin, NJ police warn off-road riders in the borough: vehicles will be seized, charges filed

The Brief Berlin Police are warning off-road vehicle riders that they will seize vehicles and file charges for those that ride on private property. Neighbors say noise and property damage has gotten worse, especially at night. Officials are working to confirm who owns the land and the possibility of installing permanent barriers.



Police in Berlin are warning people riding off-road vehicles through neighborhoods and along power lines that their vehicles will be taken and they will face charges.

The warning follows what police describe as an "outrageous" number of complaints from residents about noise at all hours and damage to private property.

Neighbors say noise and damage have increased

What we know:

Police say off-road vehicles are being driven through neighborhoods and along a path that backs up to at least three communities, including a 55-and-older development.

Residents told FOX 29 the noise and disruption have gotten worse, with groups riding late into the night and causing property damage.

"It’s just noise, noise, and noise," said William Dewey, who has lived in Freedom Village for 26 years. Dewey described the problem as unlike anything he has seen before, saying, "You’re sitting there eating your dinner and then you see boom, boom, boom, boom, and everything goes by, it’s a shame." He added, "It’s not just like on the weekends it could be any time at night and that’s, that’s annoying."

Another neighbor said, "It’s just a nightmare out here."

Residents from Dewey’s community and two other developments that border the open field say the groups riding off-road vehicles have gotten larger, the vehicles are louder, and the damage is worse.

"There’s puddles now where there should be grass, there’s mud, I get they want to ride somewhere but not here, this is private property, they’re destroying it," said one man who asked to remain anonymous.

A woman who also asked not to be named said, "I’ve had them come through 1, 2, 4 o’clock in the morning, wake us up, I’m getting fed up with it frankly." She added, "Moved here for the last years of my life have some peace and quiet, it’s a good community otherwise but this has spoiled it all."

Police response and new enforcement tactics

What's next:

The Berlin Police Department parked a vehicle along the power lines and posted video of the off-road vehicles on Facebook this week, saying they are investigating. Police said, "We will use AI technology, drones and facial recognition as well as traditional patrol techniques to follow you to where you park these machines and once caught, seize them and all will be charged accordingly, and a garage or shed will not help."

A PSEG contractor installed a "No Trespassing" sign along the path on Wednesday. The contractor told FOX 29 they will return next week to put up permanent barriers, which neighbors have requested.

FOX 29 reached out to PSEG for a statement and we will bring you their response once we have it.

One neighbor urged riders to find another place, saying, "Go somewhere else, you want a place to ride, and you don’t think you have enough, contact your assemblyman, don’t destroy other people’s lives having to listen to you."

Police say they are still working to determine who owns the property—whether it is the borough, one of the developments, PSEG, or possibly a combination.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear who owns the land where the off-road vehicles are being driven, and police are still working to confirm this.

It is also unknown how soon permanent barriers will be installed or if additional enforcement measures will be announced.