Two teens injured in Thursday afternoon shooting in Wilmington, police say

article

Two teens were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Delaware.

Officers from the Wilmington Police Department were called to the 1400 block of Clifford Brown Walk just before 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds. They were brought to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.