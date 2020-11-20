Tyler Perry offers Thanksgiving meals to 5,000 families on Sunday

article

Tyler Perry is continuing his long-standing efforts to give back to the Atlanta community. He announced his studio will be giving out Thanksgiving meals to 5,000 families this Sunday.

The event is being called #TPSGiving. Tyler Perry Studios will be giving out non-perishable food items and gift cards to families in need from 8 a.m. to noon.

“Although we wish that we could feed everyone in need, we will close the line at the 5,000th family,” the announcement on Twitter reads.

Because of the on-going coronavirus pandemic, the studio has made the event drive-through only with recipients asked to wear a mask and remain in their vehicles.

They ask no more than two families per vehicle.

Anyone in need this Thanksgiving is asked to line up this Sunday starting at 8 a.m. at Tyler Perry Studios located at One Tyler Perry Studios Way in Atlanta.

The event is first-come, first-serve.