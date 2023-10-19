U-Haul storage facility catches fire in New Jersey

article

A U-Haul storage facility was engulfed in flames Thursday in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, police say.

At around 1:06 p.m. Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to the U-Haul storage facility at 6312 Black Horse Pike for the report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, police say officers saw that building "A" was up in flames.

The Egg Harbor Township Volunteer Fire Department deployed multiple fire engines, ladder trucks, and support personnel to put out the fire promptly and effectively.

Heavy smoke and flames caused challenges for fire personnel, but they were ultimately able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighboring buildings.

As a result of the fire, approximately 50 storage units were damaged.

Egg Harbor Township Fire Inspection Unit is currently investigating the cause of the fire.