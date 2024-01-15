U.S. Air Force pilot is first active-duty officer to win Miss America 2024

article

History was made at the Miss America 2024 competition.

Madison Marsh, a U.S. Air Force pilot, won the crown to become the first active-duty officer to win. Marsh beat out Ellie Breaux of Texas, who was the first-runner-up. She defeated 50 contestants to win the pageant this weekend in Orlando, Florida, the New York Post reported.

The road to victory for the second lieutenant in the Air Force featured three nights of preliminary competitions before the field was cut down to 11 competitors.

CNN noted that the remaining contestants faced off in four categories before the 22-year-old won.

Marsh's new title comes a year after she won the Miss Colorado 2023 beauty pageant. The Arkansas native is currently in a master’s degree program at the Harvard Kennedy School through the Air Force Institute of Technology’s Civilian Institution Programs, according to the U.S. Air Force.

After her victory, the U.S. Air Force took to social media to congratulate her on the huge win.

"Congratulations to our very own #Airman, 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, aka Miss Colorado — who was just crowned @MissAmerica 2024! Marsh is the first active duty servicemember to ever win the title."

During a FOX News interview last week, Marsh said the U.S. Military has supported her dream to compete and win the Miss America crown.

Marsh mentioned how she finds meaning in "being a leader in the military" and "being a leader in pageantry" and "breaking those stereotypes for young women all around the world."

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.










