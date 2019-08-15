U.S. Attorney McSwain says North Philly standoff was precipitated by disrespect for law enforcement

article

Philadelphia's top federal prosecutor says the shooting of six police officers during a 7 1/2-hour standoff was precipitated by a disrespect for law enforcement that the city's district attorney is championing.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain said Thursday in a news release that disrespect puts police in danger. The top prosecutors have a sharp ideological divide. McSwain is a President Donald Trump appointee and Larry Krasner is a longtime civil rights lawyer.

McSwain has previously questioned Krasner's commitment to crime victims.

An email seeking comment was sent to Krasner.

The six officers had non-life-threatening injuries and have been released from the hospital. The suspected gunman is in custody after surrendering.