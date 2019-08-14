'They’re still getting shot’: In dramatic audio, dispatchers call for help after officers hit in Philadelphia

Dramatic audio from Philadelphia emergency dispatchers convey the harrowing moments multiple officers were shot while serving a warrant inside a home Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve got several shot officers. We’ve got an officer down. They’re still getting shot – shots fired,” a female dispatcher said.

The shootout began around 4:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of North 15th Street in the Nicetown neighborhood. A suspect in the home opened fire, wounding several officers.

“They’re saying the shooter is in the kitchen. We’ve got an officer down. Radio: I want Erie Avenue shut down – right now,” another dispatcher said.

At least six officers were shot, according to authorities, and one officer was injured in a crash while responding to the scene.

Federal authorities confirmed to FOX 29 that multiple officers were inside the home with the shooter. It was also believed the suspect was livestreaming the incident at one point on social media.

Three officers were taken to Temple University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while three others were at Einstein Medical Center with similar injuries.

Several blocks within the area were closed off as dozens of police vehicles and officers with their guns drawn surrounded the scene.

Officers were negotiating with the gunman and urging him to surrender, according to a tweet from Sgt. Eric Gripp.

No injuries to civilians were reported.

